Dearborn Mayor Hammoud declares snow emergency as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn has declared a snow emergency, effective 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. The emergency will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud made the announcement ahead of possible of snow accumulations between four and eight inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Southeast Michigan until 3 a.m. on Friday, February 18. A Winter Storm Warning is issued when there is potential for “a snow accumulation of at least eight inches or more in 12 or more hours, or 6 inches or more in 6 to 9 hours.”

Dearborn’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has begun salting road as of 3 p.m. on Thursday and will continue salting through the evening to prevent ice accumulations.

The city says all vehicles must be removed from the streets by 6 p.m. on Thursday to allow for safe and efficient snowplowing. Emergency sirens will sound at 6 p.m. on Thursday and parking enforcement will begin early Friday morning. Tickets for vehicles parked during a snow emergency are $80. Alternate parking areas are available for residents who do not have driveways. A list of streets and parks where vehicles can be temporarily parked during a snow emergency can be found at cityofdearborn.org/services/public-works/snow-removal. They are also included below.

Neighborhood streets will be plowed within 24 hours after the snowfall concludes.

Residents can sign up to receive emergency text alerts from at Nixle.com or by texting your five-digit zip code to “888777.” Residents can also receive emergency updates via cityofdearborn.org and the following official city of Dearborn social media accounts.

Facebook: Facebook.com/CityofDearborn

Instagram: @DearbornCityGov

Twitter: @CityofDearborn

Alternate parking during snow emergencies

Across Dearborn, residents can use parking lots at the city parks, especially Levagood, Crowley and Ford Field parks.

In northeast and southeast Dearborn, where the lack of driveways is more common, the city has designated specific streets residents can use temporarily during a snow emergency.

Southeast Dearborn:

• Eagle, from Amazon to Salina.

• Lapeer, from Ferney to Amazon.

• Lowrey, from Holly to Saulino Court.

• Westlawn, from Vernor to Burley.

• Tuxedo, from Ferney to Riverside Drive.

• Whittington, from Canterbury to Riverside Drive.

• Berkshire, from Industrial to Canterbury.

• Morningside, from Industrial to Wyoming.

• Riverside Drive, from Industrial to Vernor.

Northeast Dearborn:

• Blesser, from Maple to Oakman.

• Henson, from Maple to Oakman.

• Henn, from Chase to Williamson.

• Haggerty, from Maple to Calhoun.

• Paul, from Chase to Horger and between Schaefer and Hartwell.

• Hemlock, from Chase to Oakman.

• Donald, from Chase to Calhoun and between Reuter and Oakman.

• Alber, from Reuter to Oakman.