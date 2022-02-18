Dearborn Public Schools to lift mask mandate on Feb. 23

Students in face masks give a thumbs up while waiting for the first day of school at Oakman Elementary in August 2021. Dearborn Public Schools has announced plans to lift its face mask requirement starting Feb. 23.,2022. Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN – With the county rescinding the mask mandate, Dearborn Public Schools will make wearing masks optional effective Feb. 23 when students return from mid-winter break.

Under federal law, masks will still be required on all school buses.

Masks will still be required for anyone returning from quarantine less than 10 days after their exposure and anyone unable or unwilling to wear a mask will need to complete their full 10 day quarantine at home.

Any student or staff member who prefers to continue to wear a face mask can still continue to do so.

“We have worked closely with the Wayne County Health Department throughout this entire pandemic, following their guidance and recommendations,” Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. “They have provided outstanding support and have truly been a partner the past two years.”

Maleyko had told The Arab American News on Feb. 16 that the district was waiting until the end of the month to make its decision, and officials were surprised on Feb. 17 when the county announced the end of the mandate 11 days earlier than they had planned.

Dearborn schools have required face masks inside buildings since June 2020 due to the high case volume in the city.

Despite no longer requiring masks, the district will continue to provide masks for those who want them, to use other mitigation measures such as increased ventilation, assisting with providing COVID testing, promoting vaccinations including hosting clinics, and encouraging proper hand washing and personal hygiene practices.

The district will also continue to closely monitor the number of cases in schools and said they may consider temporarily bringing a mandate back as a last resort if necessary.

“We understand that any decision regarding COVID will come with mixed opinions,” Maleyko said. “We hope everyone will be patient and understanding with each other and with our staff as we adjust to this new change.”