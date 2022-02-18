Teacher of the Year nominations open in Dearborn

Photo courtesy: LaFontaine

DEARBORN — Nominations for the annual Alberta Muirhead Teacher of the Year Students Choice Award have now opened for teachers in the Dearborn Public School District.

The award is sponsored by the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by LaFontaine Automotive Group.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. and nomination forms can be found on the chamber’s website.

Paper nomination forms can also be printed from the website or picked up at any Dearborn Public School or the District’s Administrative Service Center at 18700 Audette St.

Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce at 22100 Michigan Ave or faxed to 313-584-9818.

Adults may assist students in completing the nomination forms when necessary and no more than two teachers may be nominated per student.

The Teacher of the Year Awards honor Dearborn Public Schools teachers and students may nominate any new or veteran teacher whom they feel has made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession. This year, the district has added a category for adult education teachers.

Preschool to second grade students are asked to describe how their teacher makes learning fun and can include a drawing if they wish.

Third through fifth grade students are asked to describe how their teacher has created a classroom where learning is positive and fun.

Middle school students, grades six through eight, are asked to describe how their teacher connects classroom learning with everyday life.

Students in high school are asked to describe how their teacher is preparing them for college and to be career ready, specifically how the teacher motivates them to pursue a college degree, certification, trade apprenticeship, military service or job.

Adult education students are asked to describe the impact their teachers had on their ability to complete a degree, diploma or certificate.

“I know so many of our teachers are deserving of this award and I hope many of our students will take a few moments to nominate their favorite teacher,” Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. “Nominating a teacher for this award is a great way to honor them and show appreciation for the work they have done to create a meaningful educational experience.”

Applications will be assessed on the quality of the nomination, not the number received. Judges are members of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and are not provided with the teachers’ names.

One winner from each category will be announced at a special ceremony to be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 21 at 4:15 p.m.

Teachers selected receive a $1,000 cash prize and a glass award commemorating their achievement.

“I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors for once again providing this event,” Maleyko said. “Our district is very fortunate to have so many great community partners willing to support and honor our hardworking teachers.”