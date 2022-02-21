Local anti-human trafficking organization to host workshop to address racial disparity in sex trafficking

PLYMOUTH – The Pearls of Great Price Coalition, a 5013c non-profit based in Plymouth, is dedicated to helping fight human trafficking and help surviving victims.

In its efforts, the Pearls of Great Price Coalition will be hosting a March 31 workshop examining the racial disparity in sex trafficking incidents.

“Studies have shown that upwards of 40 percent of U.S. sex trafficking victims are Black,” Vicki L. Harkey, president of Pearls of Great Price Coalition, said. “In addition, some 27 percent are Hispanic. While any number is certainly tragic, the racial disparity that impacts women of color is staggering.”

The workshop will be a public “dinner and dialogue” workshop that will feature a panel of experts including Melissa Novock, JD, FBI victim specialist, Joyce Haskett, survivor, clinical therapist, and member of the Governor’s Human Trafficking Commission, and Erica Watkins, supervising case manager of Sanctum House that hosts, educates, and helps rehabilitates human trafficking survivors.

The event will take place at Burton Manor at 27777 Schoolcraft Road in Livonia between Inkster and Middlebelt Roads from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are available for $35 and can be ordered through www.TraffickingDisparity.Eventbrite.com.

Table sponsorships or tables of eight are also available for a reduced cost of $250. There will be a cash bar available.

The event was made possible through a grant from the Catholic Foundation of Michigan.