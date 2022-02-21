New program plans to tackle Wayne County’s potholes

Photo via Shutterstock

WAYNE COUNTY – County residents should see increased road repair work from a new annual program that aims to address the potholes emerging from freezing weather.

The Wayne County Department of Public Services’ new program begins the week of Feb. 21 and will see Wayne County expanding staff schedules to 10 hours per day/6 days a week to directly address the areas with the greatest needs for road repair.

The county says that throughout the winter season, its crews have continued to focus on snow removal and pothole repairs. The freeze-thaw cycles this winter have led to an increase in the number of potholes and road damage.

Additionally, Wayne County plans to utilize contractors to support existing staff in order to increasing the county’s capacity to address potholes that can be a hazard to area drivers.

“We know that potholes are a recurring issue every year,” said Wayne County Chief Executive Officer Warren Evans. “That is why federal and state dollars to invest in infrastructure is so important. Wayne County has a 10-year asset management plan to improve our roads and bridges, but more funding is needed. My administration continues to collaborate with our state and federal partners to find a long-term solution to funding this critical infrastructure and to ensure that Wayne County receives more dollars to invest in our roads.”

While pothole repairs are underway, the county is urging drivers to use caution while driving near work zones. Drivers are asked to slow down and follow directions on signage.

To report a pothole, call Wayne County’s 24-hour call center 888-ROAD-CREW (888-762-3273) or visit us online at www.waynecounty.com.