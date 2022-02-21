“Seen Jeem” podcast launched by the Arab American National Museum and Center for Arab American Studies

DEARBORN – In a new collaboration, the Arab American National Museum (AANM) and the Center for Arab American Studies have launched a new podcast.

The podcast, Seen Jeem, means question and answer in Arabic and episodes contain part conversation and part author reading exploring the work of contemporary Arab American authors.

“I hope that the guests that come onto our show will serve as inspiration and role models for young writers, for young Arab American people in general,” Mohamad Jaafer, producer and editor of Seen Jeem, said in an interview with Metromode.

The readings done on the podcast were originally planned to be open-mic style events at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what started as a university-specific offering became a community initiative.

The show aims to showcase Arab American, Middle East, and North African diaspora authors in 15 episodes with poets, essay writers, and fiction writers.

Some of the hosts for the first season include two professors from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Sally Howell and Ghassan Abou-Zeineddine, Diana Abouali, the director of the museum, and Jaber Stiffler, AANM’s research and content manager.

Seen Jeem is available on all major streaming platforms and more information about the show and its team of creators can be found at Seen Jeem’s website.

The Seen Jeem podcast is produced by Center of Arab American Studies in partnership with the AANM and is funded by the University of Michigan Arts Initiative and the Ford Community Development.