Imam Omar Suleiman to present at Oakland University

Imam Omar Suleiman

ROCHESTER – Imam Omar Suleiman is scheduled to present a lecture on the challenges and opportunities of being Muslim in America.

The event will be on March 17 at Oakland University and will be followed by a book signing.

The event is being hosted by Oakland University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“Islam is the fastest growing religion in the United States and the American Muslim community is the most diverse religious group in America,” Aly Lela, an instructor of Islamic Studies at Oakland University, said. “With this rapid growth and deep diversity comes various opportunities and challenges, both internal and external. As a young Muslim leader, Imam Omar Suleiman is going to identify some of these opportunities and challenges and provide an in-depth analysis on how to reconcile American Muslim religious and national identities.”

Suleiman is the founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and an adjunct professor of Islamic studies in the graduate liberal studies program at Southern Methodist University and he is the resident scholar at Valley Ranch Islamic Center and co-chair emeritus of Faith Forward Dallas, a Thanks-Giving Square.

The event will take place in Banquet Room A in the Oakland Center and is sponsored by Oakland University’s Islamic Studies Program and the Hajja Razia Sharif Sheikh Endowment for Islamic Understanding Programs.

Admission to the event is free but registration is required at www.oakland.edu/cas/rsvp.