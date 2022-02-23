Mayor Hammoud to join the Dearborn Symphony as narrator for Peter and the Wolf

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud will be joining the Dearborn Symphony as he narrates for an event called, “Mozart Meets Peter and the Wolf.”

Hammoud will be added to the list of historic narrators of this piece with Viola Davis, Alice Cooper, and Boris Karloff.

During his narration, Hammoud will be responsible for placing “the characters in your imagination while the Dearborn Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Jarvi, delightfully performs this lovely Russian classic.”

The program will open with the first movement of Mozart’s Symphony #1, which was written at eight-years-old. Nickolas Hamblin, Dearborn Symphony’s principal clarinet, will also be performing Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto during the event.

The clarinet concerto is the only concerto Mozart wrote for clarinet and was completed just months before he died.

The event will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on March 4 at 8 p.m. and tickets range in price from $15 to $35. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony at 313-565-2424, the theater box office at 313-943-2354, or by going online at the Symphony’s website.