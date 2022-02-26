Artist who worked on the Islamic Center of America returns to Dearborn to continue his artwork

Harout Bastajian in front of his work in a portable mihrab for a private prayer room at a palace in Riyadh.

DEARBORN — The Lebanese artist of Armenian origin behind the painting of more than a dozen mosques and churches globally has returned to Dearborn to continue to share his work.

Born in 1973, Haroutioun “Harout” Isack Bastajian has always had a passion for art.

“I spent a lot of time in my childhood in the remote countryside and so much time and harmony in nature,” he said. “And I don’t know why, but since I started with a pencil in my hand, I would draw.”

Born and raised in Lebanon, Bastajian said that he suffered a lot with the civil war and the unfortunate events. He recently he decided to move to Dearborn, searching for a better life.

Bastajian’s career in decorative art projects began when he was in his early 20s, which resulted in him executing dozens of landmark palaces, villas and commercial projects, including the prayer room at The Islamic Center of America in Dearborn in 2008 and the Amine Mosque in Beirut City Center in Lebanon.

Throughout his studies and experience, Bastajian became an expert in Oriental art and was nicknamed the “Michelangelo of Mosques” by completing 42 domes and half domes of different sizes and shapes in churches, mosques, palaces and more across the globe.

Batsajian studied at the International Institute in Lebanon for a degree in interior design, Notre Dame University in Lebanon for interior design and the Lebanese American University in Lebanon, studying Islamic Art.

The married father of six worked at the Institute of Raffi in the field of decorative art works from 1990 to 1994 and started his own LLC called Light Establishment Lebanon/Light USA in the field of studying and executing decorative art works.

When Bastajian decided to move to the United States, he knew Dearborn was where he wanted to bring his family.

“I came back to Dearborn because of the financial crisis and to start fresh over here,” he said. “I made a lot of friends here and there is a lot of potential with the Arab community here.”

Bastajian said that his work is guided by math.

“The main guidelines to everything in life, in nature and the cosmos are based on numbers and mathematics,” he said. “My work still challenges me to overcome mathematical peculiarities in parallel with the golden ratio and create unique artistic value to last for centuries. The golden ratio is the division of everything in nature and numerically, 1.618. I used to see this number as a little boy, before I even studied about it and I use that ratio in everything that I do.”

Bastajian said that he hopes his work inspires others.

“Ask yourself, ‘what is my purpose in my life?’” he said. “‘What do I want to do to be happy in my life?’ And then focus in that direction and for sure you will be successful and know there is something waiting for you.”

More of Bastajian ‘s work can be seen on his Instagram.

While Bastajian is currently working on several mosque projects, he is open to new projects and can be reached at haroutbast@gmail.com or by calling 313-414-8767.