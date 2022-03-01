2022 special primary election updates: Low morning turnout

Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Early numbers from Dearborn precincts show low turnout for city residents in Tuesday’s special primary election to select a state representative for the 15th House District who will fill out Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s vacated seat until the end of this year.

Numbers from the Dearborn City Clerk show some 65,000 voters from the city are eligible to vote in the election, as the 15th District covers all but three eastern precincts. About 4500 of those were returned as of Monday, though more are being dropped off at the Dearborn Administrative Building dropbox today.

Precincts numbers for the morning show very low turnout, some 425 to 450 votes cast.

The clerk sent out just under 6200 absentee ballots for this election, most going to the western parts of the city, as is typical for most elections, the City Cerk George Darany said.

To find your polling place, and check your voter registration, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at mvic.sos.state.mi.us

The local community is urged to participate in electing a new state representative for the 15th House District, after the seat was vacated by Hammoud following his victory last November.

To fill the vacancy, Governor Whitmer called for a special primary election on Tuesday, March 1 and a general election on Tuesday, May 3. The winner will finish out Hammoud’s term till the end of this year.

A sample ballot and precinct map are below:

The area that the 15th House District covers is now slated to fall under entirely new district maps, finalized by the bipartisan Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) in late December. The Commission finalized maps that were supposed to become law on Dec. 31, but its decisions now face a legal challenge, with more challenges expected in the future.

On the Democratic ticket for the special election are Alabas Farhat and local attorney Jeffrey Pepper. One Republican, Ginger Shearer, formerly known as Virginia Polk, is also in the race.

The special election is not to be confused with the upcoming August/November election cycle, which will decide who represents the new Commission-drawn Third District for two years, beginning next January.

What is the Voter ID requirement?

When you go to the polls to cast a ballot, you will be asked to produce photo identification. The requirements are the result of a 1996 law determined to be enforceable by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2007.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

– Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

– Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

– Federal or state government-issued photo identification

– U.S. passport

– Military ID with photo

– Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

– Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address. If you do not have photo ID or do not bring it with you to the polls, you may still vote. Simply sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of photo identification. Your ballot is included with all others and is counted on Election Day.