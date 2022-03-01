Banquet halls, barbers, other business that have seen hardship are eligible for substantial grants

Photo: Adobe/Shutterstock

MICHIGAN – $409 million in money is available in Michigan to provide grants to businesses that have suffered declining sales during the pandemic.

The Growing MI Business Grant Program is available from March 1 through 11:59 p.m., March 31, 2022, and is funded from dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Grants will be awarded as a resource to businesses that meet certain criteria.

Online applications and detailed information can be found at michigan.gov/abr

In order to be eligible to apply for business resources, a business must be one of the following types listed below and not tax exempt, and not a government entity.

The types of business eligible to receive grants are entertainment venues like banquet halls; services like barber shops; recreational facilities like bowling alleys, nightclubs; exercise facilities; food establishments and more.

Find a full list of eligible business types at michigan.gov/abr/eligible-businesses

Under the grant program, eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a grant up to $5 million due to financial hardship. Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25 percent of certain specified costs.

Detailed definitions related to all eligible business categories and additional eligibility requirements can be found at michigan.gov/abr

Businesses will need to complete an online application, provide supporting documents and make a series of certifications. Eligible businesses will also need to submit electronically the following:

Financial documentation and information to verify their decline in Michigan total sales from calendar year 2019 to calendar year 2020 for businesses that were in operation on Oct. 1, 2019.

Financial documentation and information to verify their fixed costs for calendar year 2020 for businesses that were not in operation on Oct. 1, 2019, but started before June 1, 2020.

Beneficiary agreement with terms and conditions that has been electronically signed.

Eligible Businesses that were in operation on Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a grant based on the percent decline in year-to-year total sales in Michigan (2020 from 2019) up to a cap that is the lesser of the amount of “financial hardship” or $5 million. Businesses must add into total sales any forgiven Paycheck Protection loan(s), a percentage of any federal Restaurant Revitalization receipts, and any other state or local awards received.

Join informational webinars: Feb. 17, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., and March 7, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. All webinars will be recorded and can be located at michigan.gov/abr

“My number one goal is to put Michigan first, and that means making sure Michigan businesses have the resources they need to build on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Over the last year, my administration has worked hard to add 220,000 jobs and help businesses bounce back. The Growing MI Business Grant Program will make a difference for Michigan’s business owners and communities across our state. I will continue supporting Michigan’s resilient, innovative businesses as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”