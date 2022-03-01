Construction to begin on Telegraph in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN/HEIGHTS – A major construction project is scheduled on a large stretch of Telegraph Road in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

Starting in early March, work is expected to begin on both the northbound and southbound side of Telegraph Road between Van Born and Oxford Road, just south of Michigan Ave.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the project includes milling and resurfacing Telegraph Road, curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rail, sign work, signal modernization at six locations, and bridge work at Ecorse Creek, north of Van Born.

Tree removal in the median is expected to begin in mid-March depending on the weather.

The first stage of the project will involve closing the left lanes and shift all traffic to the right, the next phase would be shifting traffic to the left to complete repair work on the right lanes, then shifting traffic right to complete repair work on the left lanes, and the final stage involves resurfacing the road with one lane of traffic open in each direction.

“There will be times when traffic will need to be reduced to only one lane in either direction,” MDOT said in a press release. “While every effort will be made to keep as many lanes open as possible, drivers can expect delays through this work zone.”

The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall.