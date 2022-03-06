Dearborn Historical Museum to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month

Dearborn Historical Museum

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Historical Museum will host a brand new exhibit to celebrate Arab American Heritage Month in April.

The exhibit will focus on immigration to Dearborn, cultural practices and tradition, and Arab American businesses in Dearborn.

The project is being led by three museum interns from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Asma Algahmi, Doha Irbash and Diamond Shillingburg.

The exhibit will open on Thursday, March 31 with a special event from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the McFadden-Ross House at 915 S. Brady in Dearborn. At the free kickoff event, the museum will feature Arabic food, music and cultural activities.

Those interested can register for the event or check out the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

It is expected that the exhibit will be on display at the McFadden-Ross House through the fall and parts of the exhibit may be transferred to the Commandant’s Quarters to become part of a permanent exhibit.

There are no fees for the event or the museum, but donations are accepted and masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

“We want to send the message that the Dearborn Historical Museum belongs to everyone,” said Christopher Clough with the Dearborn Historical Museum. “We are eager to honor the diversity that has made Dearborn such a strong and vibrant community today.”