Dearborn Public Schools updates 2022-23 calendar

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools has updated its 2022-23 school year calendar to align with the Wayne County RESA common calendar.

The changes include changing spring break and the last day of school.

Spring break for 2023 will be moved up one week and will now be March 27 to March 31. With this change, the district is also adding a separate day off on April 7 for Good Friday, which pushes the last day of school back to June 15.

The 2022-23 calendar is posted on the district’s website and can be accessed at www.dearbornschools.org/calendars.

The calendar is available online and to print, but parents are still encouraged to reach out to individual schools for important events and activities unique to their school that may not be on the calendar.

The school year will still begin with a half day on Aug. 29, the Monday before Labor Day. Breaks will include a four-day weekend over Labor Day, Election Day off in November and Wednesday through Friday off for Thanksgiving.

The holiday break will be later because of Christmas falling on a Sunday. The first day off will be Dec. 26, with students returning on Jan. 6.

Students will also have Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January off, as well as a four-day weekend in February for mid-winter break.

Schools will also still be closed for Eid-al-Fitr next year on April 20 and 21.

The calendar has to meet state requirements for the number of days and hours students are in school and is influenced by the Wayne RESA common calendar.

The district calendar is created during contract negotiations with the Dearborn Federation of Teachers (DFT) and any changes would need to be discussed with the DFT and approved by the Board of Education.