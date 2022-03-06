Dearborn residents asked to remove parked vehicles from the street 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on trash day, March to Dec

Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – Public Service Days will go into effect for 2022 starting the week of Monday, March 7, 2022 and last through December 16, 2022. On a Public Service Day, parking restrictions are enforced between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Service Days allow the city to deliver curb-to-curb services — like street sweeping and tree-trimming — to every neighborhood in an effective way. They also allow for more efficient trash, recycling, and yard waste collection.

The Public Service Day for each neighborhood coincides with that neighborhood’s regular trash collection day.

Once Public Service Days begin for the season on Monday, March 7, 2022, residents should remove their parked vehicle from their neighborhood street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their regular trash day to avoid a parking ticket. Parked vehicles should remain off the streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., even if trash is picked up before 4 p.m. Other services may occur on the street until 4 p.m.

Among the services that can be managed better when Public Service Days are in effect for the season are road repairs, and sewer and catch basin maintenance.

Parking restrictions are not enforced on certain holiday weeks. Always see www.cityofdearborn.org for updates.

Public Service Day parking restrictions are not enforced on holiday weeks during which trash, recycling and yard waste collection is delayed. For 2022, that means that Public Service Days will not be enforced the weeks of Memorial Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

For parking issues related to Public Service Days or to request a parking exemption due to a hardship, call (313) 943-2294.