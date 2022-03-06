Dearborn to celebrate “restaurant week”

DEARBORN — The city’s downtowns are bringing back their Dearborn Restaurant Week (DRW) for 2022 and are welcoming the entire community to take part in the event.

DRW is a 10-day dining experience across the city with more than 30 Dearborn-area restaurants presenting “prix fixe” menus.

The menus have $15, $25 and $40 price points for one and two people.

DRW is meant to showcase Dearborn’s diversity.

“Dearborn Restaurant Week is a celebration of Dearborn’s diverse food landscape and a great opportunity for adventurous foodies and the food-loving community to sample an assortment of cuisines from new and existing restaurants,” a press release read. “From savory burgers and barbecue to a global variety, with coffee and brunch to jumpstart your day and desserts for a sweet finish, DRW promises a mouth-watering experience that will bring people together for unique and tasty meals. Everyone is invited to try superb dishes to fall in love with.”

Some of the participating restaurants include Avenue Brunch House, Baba’s Grille, Blue Fish, Brome Modern Eatery, Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks, Dave’s Hot Chicken, District 12, Famous Hamburger, Ford’s Garage, Gâteaux Pâtisserie, Haraz Coffee House, JB Bamboozles Pub & Grille, King’s Bakery, La Fork, La Pita, La Shish, Lue Thai Cafe, M Cantina, Malek Al-Kabob, Mocha Bistro, Modern Green & Salad Bar, New York Deli, Noah’s Smokehouse, Paradise Biryani Pointe, Prime Eatery, Roman Village, Sheeba Restaurant (East & West), the Great Commoner, The Himalayan Flames and TRIA.

“Dearborn restaurants have always offered a taste of the world that will more than satisfy every appetite,” Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive manager of the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, said. “Come find new restaurants, revisit old favorites and rediscover Dearborn’s delicious food legacy.”

DRW will take place from March 18 until March 27.

More information can be found at www.dearbornrestaurantweek.com.