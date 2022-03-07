Curbside yard waste pickup begins March 14

DEARBORN – The 2022 curbside yard waste pick up is scheduled to begin the week of March 14 through 18 and last through the week of Dec. 12 through 16.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, weeds, leaves, shrubs, and brush trimmings, and must be placed in properly marked containers at the curb on their trash collection day.

Fruit, vegetables, animal droppings, and seasonal directions cannot be mixed in with yard waste and sod and dirt are not considered yard waste, therefore will not be collected.

Yard waste containers should be placed at least three feet away from their trash and recycling bins and may not be placed in the street.

Acceptable yard waste containers include yard waste paper bags or a resident’s own 20 to 32 gallon container clearly marked with a yard waste sticker, which are available at Henry Ford Centennial Library, Esper Branch Library, and at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), during normal business hours.

Yard waste placed in plastic bags or cardboard boxes will not be picked up.

To arrange for a special pickup of unbundled or improperly bundled brush, residents can call the Sanitation Division at 313-943-2150.