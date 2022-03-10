Dearborn Heights welcomes new trash hauler

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights has finally announced a start date for its new trash, recycling and yard waste hauler.

Priority Waste, a Clinton Township-based company, was one of four companies that bid on the contract in 2021 after the city decided to seek other options outside of Green For Life (GFL) following months of complaints and lack of service.

The city had originally given GFL a 90 day notice in November.

“Based on their impressive list of available equipment, favorable references, prices and excellent customer service orientation, Priority clearly stood out among all of the candidates,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “In addition, Priority was actually one of the services we contacted to provide some supplemental debris removal service during last year’s floods. They demonstrated some very impressive abilities during the crisis — which makes us even more confident with this decision. I fully expect Priority will provide our residents and businesses with the top-quality, personable service, which is exactly what they deserve.”

Residents will see few operational changes with the new provider, but residents will be able to contact Priority directly to report issues with pick-ups that are missed, container repair or replacement, etc.

Residents also do not need to replace their current receptacles as they are compatible with Priority’s equipment.

An instructional pamphlet produced by Priority will be mailed to each resident and business in the city within the next few days and additional information will be made available on the city’s website, Facebook page, cable TV channel, YouTube channel and Instagram.

“Priority’s overall capabilities are impressive, but particularly impressive is their strong customer service orientation and reputation for responsiveness,” Bazzi said. “I’m confident our residents and businesses will find Priority to be an excellent service provider for our community. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship with them.”

Priority Waste will begin services on March 21.