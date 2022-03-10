Dearborn Public Schools to host Kindergarten Roundups

DEARBORN — Parents with students planning to start kindergarten in the fall can now participate in Kindergarten Roundups at their local school.

Parents and Guardians can also start enrolling their students at www.dearbornschools.org/enroll.

Each of the district’s 22 schools with elementary students is planning to host a roundup event between March and May. Events will be live and in-person this year.

The goal of the Kindergarten Roundups is to provide parents with information about starting school, the special kindergarten schedule, required student assessments and how to help prepare children for class.

Enrolling students early in the spring also helps the district have more accurate information to make staffing decisions for the fall.

To be enrolled in kindergarten, students must be 5-years-old by Sept. 1 and live in the district. There are waivers available for students who will turn 5 after Sept. 1, but before Dec. 1

The waivers must be submitted by June 1 and can be found at www.dearbornschools.org/enroll.

While space is limited, the district also offers a free Young 5s program for students who will turn 5-years-old between June 15 and Dec. 1. The all-day program is offered at DuVall, Haigh, Lindbergh, Maples, Salina and William Ford Elementary Schools and follows the kindergarten curriculum.

More information can be found by calling student services at (313) 827-3005. Busing services are available only if the student is attending their home elementary school and lives in the area where busing is provided.

The district also offers the Great Start Readiness Program, a state-sponsored preschool free to families who qualify.

Kindergartners will have a soft start, meaning half days of school for the first two weeks of class from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9, to allow students a more successful and gradual transition to school.

The Kindergarten Roundup schedule is listed below and parents are encouraged to contact their elementary schools to request more information.

—Becker Elementary, March 23 10 to 11 a.m.

—Dearborn Public Schools Virtual K-12, March 22 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and March 23 at 6 p.m. Both events will be virtual.

—Geer Park Elementary, March 23 at 2 p.m. The event will be both in-person and virtual.

—Haigh Elementary School, March 24 at 6 p.m. via a live virtual meeting.

— Henry Ford Elementary, March 22 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting.

—Howard Elementary, March 22 5 to 6 p.m.

—Howe Elementary, April 25 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

—Lindbergh Elementary, March 23 6 to 7 p.m.

—Long Elementary, April 27 at 6 p.m.

—Lowrey School, May 12 9 to 10 a.m.

—Maples Elementary, April 13 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

—McCollough Elementary, April 20 9 to 10 a.m.

—McDonald Elementary, March 24 10 to 11 a.m.

—Miller Elementary, April 14 2 to 3 p.m.

—Nowlin Elementary, April 21 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

—Oakman Elementary, March 18 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

—River Oaks Elementary, March 24 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

—Salina Elementary, March 25 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

—Snow Elementary, April 12 9:05 to 10 a.m.

—Whitmore Bolles, April 6 2 to 3 p.m.

—William Ford Elementary, April 8 2 to 3 p.m.