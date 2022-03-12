Dearborn high schools to plan welcome events for incoming freshmen

DEARBORN — Edsel Ford High School, Dearborn High School and Fordson High School are planning different events to welcome incoming freshmen students.

Eighth graders and their parents are welcome to attend the events scheduled at their designated high school, even if they are not currently enrolled in Dearborn Public Schools.

Students who plan to join the district in the 2022-23 school year can enroll in the spring and can start working with the counseling office on their class schedules for the fall.

Dearborn Public Schools are not a schools of choice and only accept students who live in the district’s boundaries.

Parents can learn more about enrolling on the district’s enrollment page at www.dearbornschools.org/enroll.

Each welcome event will include an introduction and important school information from administrators, followed by an opportunity for students to meet with sports coaches and school club representatives.

Edsel Ford High School will host its event at the school, located at 20601 Rotunda Dr., on March 15 at 6 p.m.

Dearborn High School, located at 19501 Outer Drive, will host its event on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Fordson High School, located at 13800 Ford Road, will hold its event on May 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Parents can find out what high school their child would attend by visiting the school attendance area at www.dearbornschools.org/services/school-attendance-areas/.

The district also offers high school/early college programs held at Henry Ford College. The programs include the Henry Ford Early College and the Henry Ford Early College-Advanced Manufacturing.

The early college programs are free, five-year schools that require an application for admission. Admitted students will learn more about their ninth grade welcome events directly from the school.