Ceremony scheduled to rename the North Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport after Warren C. Evans

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

ROMULUS – The North Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport is scheduled to be renamed after Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans on April 4.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted in June to rename the terminal in Evans’ honor.

Detroit Metro Airport will hold a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. on April 4 to officially rename the North Terminal the “Warren Cleage Evans Terminal.”

The terminal was previously named based on its location on the airport’s campus and opened in 2008.

“This is truly an honor, and I would like to thank everyone who made this possible,” Evans said. “I have dedicated my life to public service, and I have always believed that you don’t get into this line of work for the awards or recognition. Public service is about serving the public. But I must say that it does feel good to know that others appreciate what I have been trying to do for all these years.”

Signage is expected to be updated over the next few weeks.

“Dozens of signs need to be changed,” WCAA Chief Executive Officer Chad Newton said. “Therefore, we must start early. This means there may be times when signs reflect the new name, while other signs do not. We’ll do our best to inform our customers of this change and we appreciate their patience during this transition period.”

During the dedication ceremony, a special sign honoring Evans will be unveiled.

“Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is a dedicated public servant who has transformed our region for the better and we’re pleased the WCAA Board decided to name our terminal after him,” Newton said. “Following the renaming, we will begin refreshing the appearance and functionality of the terminal to improve the customer experience. We’re looking forward to beginning this new chapter in Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s story.”

Evans took over as Wayne County executive in 2015 and during his first term, he eliminated the county’s multi-million-dollar deficit, balanced the budget, and ensured the county avoided bankruptcy. Since then, Wayne County has produced consecutive budget surpluses and earned repeated credit rating upgrades from Wall Street.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evans administration delivered more than $90 million in relief to those affected by the pandemic, including direct aid for service workers, rent-burdened tenants, homeless veterans, and small businesses.

Before becoming county executive, Evans served as the Wayne County sheriff.