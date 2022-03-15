Dearborn Public Library presents “Life Skills” programs

Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library is launching a series of “Life Skills” programs to help demonstrate how to perform basic skills.

The first installment will be held online on Wednesday, March 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This installment is “How to Fix a Leaky Faucet” and library staff will demonstrate how to use one of the library’s free databases, Home Improvement Resource Center, to help fix a leaky faucet.

The second installment will be presented online on Wednesday, April 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be called “How to Jump Start a Car.” In this installment, library staff will demonstrate how to use the library’s free database, Consumer Reports, for step-by-step instructions on how to jump start a vehicle and use a tool that is believed to be better than jumper cables.

The third program will be “How to Use a Generator” and will be presented online on Wednesday, May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and library staff will return to the Consumer Reports database to demonstrate how to use it for help in selecting a portable generator and staff will demonstrate how to use a generator.

All of the programs will be online via Zoom.

To register, visit the events calendar at www.dearbornlibrary.org and a Zoom link will be sent to your email once registration is complete.

Anyone with questions or specific topics they’d like to see covered are encouraged to call the library at 313-943-2330.