Dearborn Hills Golf Course closed for the season

Logjams on the Dearborn Hills Golf Course. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — Due to damage sustained during the flooding in June, the Dearborn Hills Golf Course will remain closed for the season.

The catastrophic flooding that impacted more than 1,000 residents in the city caused significant damage to the golf course.

“Despite year-round efforts to bring the course back to viability, many areas have not healed since last June,” the city said in a Facebook post. “The course lost 42 days last season due to flooding and this year would have required roping off a significant portion of the course. The flooding damage has been compounded by upstream logjams in the Rouge River, which continue to divert river flow onto the course fairways.”

The city also said that despite the course being closed for the season, the city will continue its maintenance activities throughout the summer, including working on a long-term strategy for logjam prevention in the Rouge River.

The city will be refunding all reservation deposits, but banquet events will continue as planned through mid-June.

“The city of Dearborn has no plans to sell Dearborn Hills Golf Course,” the city said in a Facebook post. “This decision is based solely on bringing the grounds to a viable state for the benefit of our residents. We are focused on the work ahead and will provide updates on our progress along the way.”