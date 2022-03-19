Glenn Maleyko named president-elect of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and School Administrators

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko is continuing to be a leader on education issues, now at the state level.

At the Michigan Association of Superintendents and School Administrators (MASA) winter 2022 conference, Maleyko was appointed president-elect.

MASA provides “just-in-time” technical, personal and legal services to its members, in addition to government relations services, print and digital publications and professional development opportunities targeted especially for Michigan’s top-level school leaders. MASA also serves public school leaders in nearly 600 public school districts and intermediate school districts across the state that impact more than 1.5 million students.

“I’m very honored to be selected to serve in this capacity,” Maleyko said. “I’ve built good relationships with my peers. I’m very active and there are a lot of positive things coming out of Dearborn Public Schools.”

Maleyko started as a substitute teacher in the district in 1995 and was named superintendent in 2015. He also serves as president of the Middle Cities Education Association and is a board member on the Metropolitan Bureau and the Dearborn Education Foundation.

All of the positions are volunteer and help provide guidance for those organizations and a stronger voice in issues affecting education in Michigan.

“This will have no impact on my role as superintendent,” Maleyko said. “This will actually give us an advantage having an additional voice and more advocacy in Lansing. Having voices allows and can help in funding for the district, too. Networking is important to help benefit the entire district and the students.”

Maleyko said he is excited for the opportunity and to continue his growth.

“I represent Dearborn Public Schools with pride,” he said. “I’m honored and excited to serve on the board and work with my colleagues and get to hear and collaborate about issues statewide. I’m trying to help others and develop talent and I’m pleased to be able to serve.”

The appointment of president-elect will go into effect in July and will last for one year. Maleyko will become president effective July 2023.

With more than 20,000 students, Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest school district in the state. The district has 2,800 employees, a combined budget of $333 million, a 95 percent high school graduation rate and five schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools in the last five years.