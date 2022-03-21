Fordson High School joining DuVall Elementary in hosting 100-year anniversary celebrations

Fordson High School

DEARBORN — Fordson High School and DuVall Elementary School are inviting the public to reserve spots for 100-year celebrations scheduled for May.

The schools are also looking for program sponsors to help pay for the events.

Fordson has a gala event planned for May 14 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. that will include a formal program at 6 p.m. that will showcase some prominent alumni and the Fordson Alumni Band.

Other programs include a Tractor store, classic car show, a sock hop dance in the main gym, guided tours, showcases displaying various graduating classes, tower tours and food trucks.

Tickets for the Fordson celebration event cost $20 each and can be purchased online through Eventbrite or in person at the high school from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cost of tickets will include a souvenir, pizza, drink and dessert. The tower tour will cost an extra $5.

Alumni and community members can also find anniversary spirit wear for sale at www.fhs100.logoshop.com.

Fordson is celebrating the anniversary of when the first high school in the area was established, which was Springwells High School in 1922, housed in what later became Miller School. In 1926, ground was broken for the building that is now Fordson High School, which became the first $1 million high school in the country.

Those interested in supporting the event can contact Manal Hammoud at (313) 827-7272 or FHS100YEARS@gmail.com.

DuVall Elementary School is holding a free event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6, but encourages those interested to reserve their space with a free ticket through Eventbrite.

Activities for this event will include opening the 75th anniversary time capsule, 100 years of Ford vehicles on display, including a 1921 Model T, school tours, a walk through the decades display created by students, light refreshments, music and more. There will also be food trucks on site.

Anniversary items are for sale through April 5 through www.duvall-elementary-pta.square.site.

DuVall is looking for donations and program sponsors to help offset the cost of the event. Program sponsorships are due by March 31.

DuVall opened in 1921 as Southwestern School and was built to serve families moving into new homes built with assistance from Henry Ford to house workers for his tractor factory. The area is now known as the Ford Historic Homes District.

Dearborn Public Schools has at least eight other schools approaching their 100th anniversaries, including Salina Intermediate, built in 1921; Henry Ford Elementary in 1925; Oakman Elementary in 1926; Fordson High School, Lowrey Elementary and Whitmore Bolles Elementary in 1927; Lindbergh Elementary and Woodworth Middle School in 1928 and Maples Elementary in 1929.

“Dearborn Public Schools is proud of the long, rich tradition of education in our community,” Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. “And we are glad to welcome the public to help us celebrate parts of that history with these May events.”