Dearborn Heights car dealership part of man’s $200,000 vehicle scam

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A Flint man is being accused of scamming multiple dealerships across the state out of $201,000 worth of vehicles, including a dealership in Dearborn Heights.

Eddie Hendrickson, 40, is accused of using stolen Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses to apply for approximately 10 auto loans totaling over $200,000 for trucks, vehicles, off road vehicles, and motorcycles in under two months beginning in 2019.

The federal complaint lists ten dates of Hendrickson’s alleged crimes, the first being Dec. 23, 2019 when he allegedly used stolen Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses to apply for an auto loan at Bay Cycle Sales in Bangor Township. The loan was granted for two Honda motorcycles, totaling $21,000.36 in loss.

Five days later on Dec. 28, 2019, Hendrickson received a loan from Financial Plus Credit Union and bought two 2020 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATVs from Shiawassee Sports Center in Birch Run, totaling $17,563.08 in loss.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Hendrickson received a loan from Ally Financial and bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM in Brighton, totaling $21,658 in loss.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Hendrickson received a loan from Security Credit Union and bought two 2020 Polaris Outlaw ATVs from Shiawassee Sports Center, totaling $7,439.88 in loss.

On Jan. 9, 2020, Hendrickson received another loan from Ally Financial and bought a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel from Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM in Brighton, totaling $26,267.64 in loss.

The next day, on Jan. 10, 2020, Hendrickson came to Dearborn Heights where he received a loan from PNC Bank and bought a 2018 Dodge Charger from Automania located at 22120 Van Born Rd. in Dearborn Heights, totaling $36,468.70 in loss.

After a few day break, on Jan. 13, 2020, Hendrickson received a loan from Citizens Bank and bought a 2019 Dodge Charger from Extreme Dodge in Jackson, totaling $36,186 in loss.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Hendrickson applied for an auto loan and Honda Powersports credit card at Genthe Power Sport in Southgate. Both the loan and card were granted by Honda Finance Citibank and Hendrickson then financed two 2019 Honda ATVs on the credit card and a 2019 Honda motorcycle through a finance credit application, totaling a loss of $17,637.32.

Hendrickson then took some time off before his next scam on Jan. 31, 2020 when he applied for an auto loan at Bay Cycle Sales in Bangor Township and bought a 2019 Honda motorcycle totaling $12,459.04 in loss.

On Feb. 18, 2020, Hendrickson used his previously obtained Honda Powersports credit card to buy a 2019 Honda motorcycle from Nord-Ride Motorsports in Mt. Morris totaling $4,400 in loss.

A Genesee County Sheriff’s lieutenant contacted the person whose Social Security number Hendrickson was allegedly using, who had no knowledge of the purchases.

On April 7, 2020, Hendrickson was arrested on unrelated charges and according to a federal agent, he admitted to participating in the scheme and picking up the vehicles and bringing them back to his home.

In July 2020, the two Dodge Chargers Hendrickson purchased were tracked to a Flint address where a man at the location told authorities he was storing vehicles for Hendrickson.

Upon investigation, authorities learned that payment was not received by any of the lending institutions resulting in total losses on all of the loans.

On Jan. 19 of this year he had an initial appearance before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris, who announced charges of single counts of identity theft, aggravated identity theft, and bank fraud. Identity theft is a 15-year felony, while aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to two years in prison. Bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Hendrickson is being held in jail pending trial.