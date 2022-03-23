Dearborn Heights pharmacist charged in $10.6 million insurance fraud ring

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A Dearborn Heights pharmacist has been arrested for her role in a $10.6 million insurance fraud ring.

Zeinab Makki, 59, was charged with one count of healthcare fraud the same day her husband, Wahid Mohamed Makki was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for using over $1 million in COVID relief funds to try to buy a condo in Beirut.

According to the criminal complaint, Makki submitted or “caused to be submitted” at least $10.6 million in claims to Medicare and Medicaid for pharmaceuticals that were not actually dispensed. These claims were submitted while Makki was working as the pharmacist-in-charge at two pharmacies in Inkster, New Millennium Drugs and Western Wayne Pharmacy.

“Taxpayers fund Medicare and Medicaid systems to provide critical resources for senior citizens and other beneficiaries,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “We hope that today’s charge reflects my office’s commitment to holding medical providers accountable who engage in such misconduct and exploit these programs for personal benefit.”

If convicted of the health care fraud charge, Makki faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.