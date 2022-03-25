Dearborn Heights receives $1.6 million in federal funds to mitigate flooding

U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib present Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi with a check for more than $1.6 million to mitigate flooding

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city of Dearborn Heights has received a check for $1.675 million in federal aid to mitigate flooding.

The funds are intended to help address the ongoing flooding issue along the Ecorse Creek.

The funds were recently announced by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and is among $15,362,725 in project funding for 10 community investments throughout the 13th Congressional District being provided through the new federal government budget.

The check was presented by Tlaib and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn), with guests from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in attendance.

“We are grateful to Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingell, and all those who played an instrumental role in helping us secure these funds,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “This will be a tremendous help as we continue to study and provide solutions to the flooding issue that has plagued homes and businesses along Ecorse Creek.”

Bazzi said he’s glad that the representatives kept their promise.

“Thank you Congresswomen Dingell and Tlaib for keeping the promise you made to me last year during the flood and continuing to advocate for funds to support our Ecorse Creek project,” he said. “The city will utilize the funds for the design and engineering of the upcoming basin off of Powers and Inkster streets in Dearborn Heights. We also appreciate the partnership and presence of the Wayne County team and the Army Corps of Engineers.”