Sherri Saad named Broker/Owner of the Year for RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan

Sherri Saad

TROY — Sherri Saad, broker/owner of RE/MAX Leading Edge, has been named Broker/Owner of the Year.

The award was presented during the RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan Awards Gala.

The annual event was held virtually this year and celebrated the accomplishments of RE/MAX’s highest performers in Southeast Michigan.

The Broker/Owner of the Year Award is presented to a broker/owner to recognize their success and leadership within the RE/MAX organization.

Award selection criteria includes agent growth, market share and support of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through Miracle Home Donations.

Saad was selected for the multi-office category.

Having established RE/MAX Leading Edge in 2002, Saad has grown the brokerage to three office locations in Detroit, Dearborn Heights and Canton. Real Trends consistently ranks her as one of the most productive agents in the U.S. based on individual transactions.

“It is a pleasure to recognize Sherri for her many successes over the past year,” Jeanette Schneider, president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan, said. “Sherri is a top performer and a major contributor to the overall growth and success of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan.”

During her 18 years of experience, Saad has had a total volume of more than $200 million in sales and 3,816 career-closed transactions. She has ranked number one in the U.S. for closed transactions in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Saad has also been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from RE/MAX, is a member of RE/MAX’s Titan Club, has been named RE/MAX’s number one agent for closed transactions and earned commission in Michigan for five years, dating back to 2014.

With her three locations, Saad has also been recognized by The Wall Street Journal and ranked number 10 in 2017 and number five in 2018 for individual transactions in Real Trends The Thousand, a publishing firm that highlights the top one-half percent of real estate professionals across the country.