Dearborn businessman caught dumping trash for 8th time in Detroit

Mahmoud Saad

DEARBORN – Dearborn businessman, Mahmoud Saad, was caught on camera illegally dumping trash in Detroit for an eighth time.

The vehicles caught all eight times on camera were owned by Saad, who owns Cost Friendly Tree Service based in Dearborn.

In the last incident, the vehicle was caught dumping landscaping debris from the business on Feb. 19 in the area of Linday and Santa Maria on Detroit’s west side.

“It’s a slap in the face, a total slap in the face to this city,” Detroit Police Cmdr. Eric Decker, said. “And it’s just total disrespect.”

Prior to his March 25 arrest, Saad had already paid over $14,000 in fines over a three-year stretch for illegally dumping.

Saad was arrested for a misdemeanor and may have to pay fines and for clean-up at the locations where he has been caught dumping.