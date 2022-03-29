Local developer buys Oakland Mall, plans to start changes right away

Mario Kiezi during a press conference at Oakland County Mall. Photo: Robin Buckson/The Detroit News

TROY – Oakland County Mall in Troy has a new plan to repurpose the two million-square-foot property with a new developer.

Mario Kiezi, a 31-year-old, self-described young visionary and real estate developer, just purchased the mall last week and already has ideas.

“We feel like this is one of the sleepiest sites in Metro Detroit,” he said. “And we are going to wake it up.”

Kiezi also said he grew up just five miles away from the mall.

“I used to roam here,” he said. “I used to go to the arcade, I used to go to GameStop. I used to hang out.”

Kiezi said that he isn’t looking to copy anyone and wants to focus on families and communities.

Oakland Mall opened in 1968 and to this day has a rate of 90 percent occupancy.

“I don’t want to set expectations too high, but I would say this year you’ll start seeing some improvements,” he said. “And later on you’ll start seeing more.”