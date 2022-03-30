State partners with FCC to investigate robocalls

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to investigate robocalls and caller ID spoofing.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between state and federal robocall investigators makes it easier for them to share details between agencies. Michigan joins over 20 other states that have established a working relationship with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau.

“Michigan residents have received more than a billion robocalls since 2018,” Nessel said. “My department’s partnership with the FCC means our state will benefit from the long reach of the commission’s resources and allow us to better protect residents from these intrusive calls.”

In August 2021, the FCC proposed a $5.1 million fine against two people accused of intimidating minority voters in Detroit and other cities through a robocall meant to suppress voter turnout in the Nov. 2020 election. Those two individuals are awaiting trial in Wayne County Circuit Court.

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Chairwoman, said. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with the state Attorneys General’s ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal – to protect consumers – and with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”