President Biden issues letter celebrating Arab American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden sent out a message commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month over the weekend, reproduced here in full.

On Friday, the president tweeted, “The history and story of the Arab American community is deeply woven into the diverse tapestry of America. This National Arab American Heritage Month, I thank the community for all that you have done to help move us forward and for representing the best of who we are.”

Biden made the first U.S. presidential recognition of the month in a letter in April of last year. The U.S. State Department also recognized the month around the same time last year in an official notice. The federal recognition came along with a Congressional resolution that Arab American organizations asked U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) to issue during the same month.

Though Arab American are inaccurately categorized as “White” by the U.S. Census, estimated show some 2 million Americans of Arab heritage to be living in the U.S., a majority of whom live in California and Michigan.

Recognition of Arab American culture and contributions to the U.S. economy and social fabric has occurred on different levels since the 1990s, with Arab American heritage celebrated in school districts and more in various states, but no collective national heritage month came about till last year’s efforts.