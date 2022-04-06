Miller Road construction to start April 6

A city of Dearborn road maintenance crew fills out damaged segments of Miller Road, Thursday, March 3. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN — Drivers can expect to see delays when using Miller Road between Rotunda Drive and Dix Avenue, starting on April 6, as construction is expected to last until the fall.

The construction project will consist of more than one mile of concrete pavement removal and replacement, including new driveway approaches, sidewalk ramps upgrades, signing and permanent pavement markings on Miller Road from south of Rotunda Drive to Dix Avenue.

The project is expected to begin on April 6 and it is estimated that all lanes should be open to traffic by the fall, barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

The initial work will include intermediate daily lane closures along southbound Miller Road to install soil erosion protection measures and storm sewer videotaping. Once the initial phase is complete, the major reconstruction will begin.

With Miller Road being a divided roadway with two lanes in each direction, one pair of lanes will be closed, with traffic detoured to the other side, during each phase of the project.

Eagle Pass will be closed for the duration of the project, with the detour route utilizing northbound Wyoming to westbound Michigan Avenue to southbound Miller Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

Intermediate full or partial width closures will be required at driveway openings to allow for the new driveway approaches to be placed, which will be coordinated with driveway owners through Wayne County and the contractor team.

Reduced speeds and load restrictions may also be posted and flaggers may be present.

Residents and visitors can get 24-hour customer service or subscribe to email notifications of bridge, construction and maintenance updates by going to Wayne County’s website. Customer service can also be reached at 888-ROAD-CREW (888-762-3273).

A Wayne County mobile app is also available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for residents to subscribe to push notification updates.