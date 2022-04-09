Road to Restoration clinic restores drivers licenses for 28 in Dearborn

File photo

DEARBORN — The Michigan Department of State’s (MDOS) Road to Restoration initiative launches to help Michiganders reinstate their driver’s licenses.

In October, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson lifted driving suspensions for more than 150,000 and canceled infractions for many more as a means of helping people get back on the road.

To help the Michiganders who need additional support and resources to restore their licenses, MDOS, the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s team, DTE Energy and Miller Canfield joined forces to host in-person clinics across the state.

“By lifting suspensions for non-moving violations, we are enabling tens of thousands of Michiganders to drive to work, pick up their children from schools and more fully participate in their communities,” Benson said. “We are proud to implement this new law in support of Michiganders across the state.”

At one of the clinics, hosted in Dearborn, volunteer attorneys and DTE Energy helped 28 people who attended get their licenses back.

Virtual clinics are also being scheduled.

The Clean Slate license restoration program is aimed at helping residents restore their full driving privileges if their license was suspended for non-moving and some other violations.

“A suspended license impacts a person’s ability to lead their best life, much in the same way a criminal record impacts those who have long-since paid their debt to society,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am proud to see months of hard work advocating for this criminal justice reform culminate with these Road to Restoration clinics for eligible Michiganders. My office will continue to support these efforts and I look forward to participating in additional restoration opportunities down the road.”

Benson said she is proud of the work being done.

“I believe in making government work for the people and that is why we’ve worked diligently to ensure not only that these new laws are implemented thoroughly, but that those who are impacted understand the effects on their driving records,” she said. “We’re proud to help host clinics like these that allow us to work directly with drivers, so they understand their path to getting back on the road.”

More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.