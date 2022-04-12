Dearborn Department of Public Works and Facilities announces Nicole Golich to serves as first woman deputy director

Nicole Golich

DEARBORN – The director of Dearborn Department of Public Works and Facilities, Tim Hawkins, has announced Nicole Golich as the deputy director.

With the announcement, Golich becomes the first woman in the city’s history to assume that role, succeeding outgoing deputy director, Eric Witte, who recently announced his retirement.

As deputy director, Golich will be responsible for the development of the public works and facilities department, including the daily review of operations to ensure proper practices are in place for employee development, managing the department’s budget, serving as the primary contact for insourcing contracts and purchases, and enhancing resident experiences and communication, while also developing improved approaches to service for the betterment of the department and its employees.

Golich was appointed as the department’s Process Improvement Manager in July 2021 where she managed all contracts within the department on behalf of the city, ensured customer service in resolving resident concerns, and oversaw administrative responsibilities. Before being appointed as the department’s process improvement manager, Golich served as the sanitation supervisor.

As a Dearborn native, Golich was instrumental in the city’s efforts to provide residents with a variety of resources after the floods in 2021 by managing and arranging the resources to remove all flood debris from neighborhoods in one weekend. In addition to the city resources, Golich coordinated 13 municipalities, 217 GFL waste trucks, three outside contractors, and personally participated in the clean-up efforts.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Dearborn and my colleagues in this new role,” Golich said. “I am honored to have been selected, and I am eager to perform work that will meet the needs of the city, our residents, and stakeholders.”

Golich began working with the city in 2007 as a part-time employee in the recreation department before becoming a full-time employee in the sanitation department in 2016. She is a graduate of Madonna University with a bachelor of science degree.

“Nicole has made many outstanding contributions to the department during her tenure,” Hawkins said. “She was promoted less than a year ago to a process improvement role, and I know she will continue to excel in this new appointment as my deputy director to serve the city and our residents.”

Golich said she is excited for the future.

“The city has given me so many opportunities, and I am grateful for all of the experiences provided during my time here,” she said. “I am thrilled to continue to work with the new administration as we continue to work with the new administration as we continue to identify solutions now and in the future.”