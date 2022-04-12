Fadwa Hammoud to receive excellence award from area human service agency

Photo: Michigan Attorney General's Office

DEARBORN – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC) is announced Monday it will give its 2022 Excellence and Great Achievements Award to Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud.

LAHC is a human services agency operating in southeast Michigan. Founded in 1982, the agency was previously known as Lebanese American Heritage Club. In years past, the organization has undertaken education programs like scholarship and professional development for youth; emergency services to provide basic necessities; substance abuse prevention and other health initiatives and more.

The organization says the award comes from Hammoud’s trailblazing career history, being the youngest Michigan Solicitor General as of 2022, the first Arab American Solicitor General in the country, the first Arab American Muslim woman to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, and a first generation American.

Hammoud will receive the award during LAHC’s 34th Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield.

“Solicitor General Hammoud exemplifies the values of excellence and great achievements this award holds.” Stated LAHC CEO Wassim Mahfouz. “Mrs. Hammoud is a servant leader, an avid crusader for justice and a role model for many young women in our community and beyond to follow.” Finished Mahfouz.

Hammoud is a Wayne State Law School graduate with deep dedication to her community. Previously, she served as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education and the Henry Ford College Board as well as the governor – appointed commissioner on the Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs.

She currently serves as the Vice President of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC).

Hammoud currently supervises all appellate activity as well as all criminal divisions in the Criminal Justice Bureau and Conviction Integrity Unit. Furthermore, she leads the Flint Water investigation and prosecution team of Special Agents and Assistant Attorneys General.

Hammoud also worked with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to re-up a grand jury investigation into the Flint Water Crisis and bring fresh charges against negligent officials.