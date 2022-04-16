Dearborn Homecoming Festival to return in August

A crowd on the evening of Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Dearborn’s 38th annual Homecoming at Ford Field Park

DEARBORN — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dearborn Homecoming Festival is making its return this August.

The festival, traditionally held at Ford Field Park, is moving to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center and will be held from August 5 through August 7.

The new location was selected due to ongoing concerns about flooding at Ford Field Park and persistent logjams in the Rouge River.

Despite the location changing, plans for this year’s festival will preserve the amenities and attractions that residents have come to love.

The event will also see the return of the carnival, main stage musical performances, two days of fireworks, senior fest, reunion tents and a variety of vendors, nonprofits, a beer tent and newer attractions as well.

“Upon taking office, we immediately set out to bring back cherished annual events that give Dearborn its distinct community feel,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “After a long and difficult two-year hiatus, we’re excited to once again reunite under the festival banner.”

The Homecoming Planning Committee is currently working to finalize vendor and sponsorship applications.

More information and sponsorship opportunities are expected to be available on the city of Dearborn’s website in the coming weeks.