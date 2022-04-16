Dearborn police seeking help identifying home invasion suspect

Photo: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department are hoping that residents can help identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent home invasion.

On April 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m, the Dearborn Police Department responded to the area of the 3700 block of Madison Street regarding a home invasion.

The investigation found that an unidentified suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door while the owner was away. The suspect exited the home approximately two minutes later.

Nothing was reported missing or stolen from the home.

Dearborn police were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from a residential security camera but there is currently no information available regarding the suspect’s vehicle.

“When this type of criminal activity occurs, it tends to shock the security of our community,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “Rest assured, we will leave no stone unturned until this individual is brought to justice. I implore anyone with information that can help us with the investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the suspect involved, or any similar incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Nicholas Damphousse at ndamphousse@ci.dearborn.mi.us or by calling 313-943-2808.