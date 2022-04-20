Deadline to register to participate in Memorial Day Parade extended

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The deadline to sign up to participate in Dearborn’s Annual Memorial Day Parade has been extended to Saturday, April 30.

The 96th annual Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 30 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is actively searching for participants.

The parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country and the oldest continuously run Memorial Day parade in Michigan.

Any group, band, or organization interested in participating now has until Saturday, April 30 to submit an official application which can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/memorialdayparade.

The event is organized by a parade committee that consists of members of the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council, the Mayor’s office, the Dearborn Police Department, and others.

Fatooma Saad, the city’s Veterans Liaison, is organizing the efforts for the parade and is leading the planning and operations of the event in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council. She will be working with anyone who submits an application for consideration.

More details about the parade can be found at www.cityofdearborn.org.