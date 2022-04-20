Local seniors to be awarded over 40k in scholarships at LAHC annual gala

The LAHC scholarship and Award Gala in 2019. File photo

DEARBORN – Human services agency Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (LAHC) announced over $40,000 in scholarships for 16 local high school seniors to be awarded at its upcoming 34th Annual Awards Gala.

The high profile event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield. Previous years have attracted local officials and community members to participate in fundraising for the decades-old service agency founded by Arab Americans.

LAHC specializes in social, educational and community health services.

High school seniors eligible for the award have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or higher and have demonstrated a need for financial assistance. The students were asked to submit a 500-word essay depicting ways youth can help their communities recover from the struggles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These talented, bright youth are the future of this community and nation,” said Wassim Mahfouz, LAHC Chief Executive Officer. “LAHC could not be prouder to support this promising generation of leaders in their academic endeavors. I am confident these students will continue to be exemplary leaders in their communities, and we will eagerly support their pursuit of higher education.”

LAHC offers one of the largest scholarship assistance programs in the area. Throughout the past 33 years, LAHC has awarded over $2 million dollars in academic scholarships to area students.

To find out more about the May 5 gala, and sponsorship levels, visit: lahc.org/gala2022

LAHC, founded in 1982, was previously known as the Lebanese American Heritage Club.