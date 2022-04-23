Dearborn Heights hosts first Easter Marshmallow Drop, plans for an eventful summer

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi and Parks and Recreation Director Kim Laurencelle at the first annual Easter Marshmallow Drop

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Parks and Recreation department hosted a successful Easter “Marshmallow Drop” and hopes to continue the event for years to come.

The event was held at the Canfield Community Center and had a crowd of nearly 2,000 people enjoying picture opportunities with the Easter Bunny and Elsa from Frozen, a variety show, a stilt walker, face painting, displays by the Dearborn Heights Police and Fire Departments, refreshments and more.

The 2,100 marshmallows were dropped from a helicopter onto the ground’s softball diamond and children who collected them were able to exchange them for prizes.

Kim Laurencelle, Dearborn Heights Parks and Recreation director, told The Arab American News that she hopes this will be an annual event going forward.

“The cars didn’t stop pulling in,” she said. “This will become an annual event. Everything, in my opinion, went well and the attendance was unbelievable. I’ve been here for 34 years and I’ve never seen such a high attendance rate for a one day event.”

Laurencelle also said that successful events like this are bringing her ideas to fruition.

“My biggest goal has been to get people to know we have a parks and recreation department and that we are doing great things,” she said. “I have always given my heart and soul to this department and I finally have the opportunity to bring my ideas to life. I hope to continue to do more and there’s no end to what we can do.”

The “Marshmallow Drop” was co-sponsored by Target, which donated prizes, including two children’s bicycles that were raffled off during the event.

“It was a wonderful event,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “The kids, the parents and everyone involved had a great time. It was all about the kids and by all appearances, they really enjoyed themselves. Our Parks and Recreation Department staff, along with all who helped with this one, did a great job. We are also grateful to our friends at Target, who — like so many events in the past — provided their much-appreciated support as a co-sponsor.”



Laurencelle said the event was a group effort.

“I could not have done any of this without my team,” she said. “I want the residents to be proud to live in Dearborn Heights. I believe that the community is being brought together with events like this.”

More information about upcoming events hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department can be found on the city’s website.