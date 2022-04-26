Dearborn Parks and Recreation Department hosting job fair

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a job fair on May 5 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Anyone aged 16 and over are invited to attend the job fair.

The four hour event will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at the southwest corner of Greenfield and Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

The department will be hiring for both seasonal and year-round part-time positions.

Seasonal positions include park aides and rangers, playground directors and activity leaders, camp counselors, lifeguards, Camp Dearborn laborers and recreation coordinators, positions at Mystic Creek such as golf cart attendants, strater/ranger, pro shop staff, groundskeepers, and maintenance coordinators.

The year-round positions include Zamboni operators and concessions at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center, gym attendants, custodians, fitness instructors, bus drivers and service desk staff at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, stagehands, tech support, and bartenders at the Michael A. Guido Theater, kitchen assistants, waitress staff, chef’s assistants, and banquet chefs at the Mystic Creek Golf Course.

On-site interviews will be conducted with qualified applicants and contingent employment offers may be provided.

The event will have a Cinco de Mayo theme and will also feature a raffle drawing and refreshments.

More information can be found at www.cityofdearborn.org or by calling 313-943-2350.