State election officials say voters should hand-deliver absentee ballots in final week before May 3

The ballot dropbox in front of the Dearborn Administrative Center. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

Michigan’s elections officials are encouraging voters to hand-deliver their absentee ballots to their local clerk’s office or ballot drop box, in the week leading up to the May 3 elections

Several Michigan communities, including Dearborn, are holding elections next Tuesday. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“As Election Day approaches, voters should drop off their absentee ballot to their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This ensures their ballot will be received on time and their vote and voice will be heard in their community.”

Those who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency now through 8 p.m. on Election Day, and they can apply for and submit an absentee ballot in the same trip.

Voters who are already registered and would like to vote absentee can request an absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Registered voters can also vote in person at their polling place on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before every election. Voters should contact their local clerk for their hours of operation this weekend.

Voters can find the location of their local clerk’s office and ballot drop boxes, operating hours this weekend, and a sample ballot and list of races and questions, at Michigan.gov/Vote.

While the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, the four House districts are holding special elections to fill vacant seats, in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Kent counties.

The 15th District seat, which takes up most of Dearborn minus three north eastern precincts, was vacated by Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. That election pits Democrat Jeff Pepper against Republican Ginger Shearer (formerly Virginia Polk).

The special elections in these districts will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 election will serve until December 31, 2022.

The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census. Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Those new maps can be viewed at Michigan.gov/micrc/mapping-process/final-maps