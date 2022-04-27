Local police departments to take back prescriptions on April 29 and 30

DEARBORN/DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn and Dearborn Heights Police Departments are participating in prescription take back events at the end of the month.

The events are in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by safely disposing of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Prescriptions for disposal can be taken to the west parking lot of Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn at 18101 Oakwood Blvd. on Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Saturday, April 30, residents can make drop-offs at the front lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at 16099 Michigan Ave. or at Walgreens Pharmacy at 13601 W. Warren Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and an officer will be available to assist.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department will also be participating and accepting medications and narcotics at the Justice Center at 25637 Michigan Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles, sharps or prescription bottles with labels. Only prescription pills or patches will be accepted at any of these locations.

The service is free and anonymous and addresses the rate of prescription drug abuse in the United States as medicines that stay in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health has shown that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being taken from the home medicine cabinets. Studies have also shown that flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash could pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about proper disposal of prescription medications or about the Take Back Events, visit www.deatakeback.com.