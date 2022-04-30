Dearborn’s 2022 Teacher of the Year winners announced

Three of the 2022 Alberta Muirhead Teacher of Year Student Choice award winners. From the left – high school honoree Haifaa Mourad-Chamma, Dearborn High; adult education honoree Cathy Tade and third to fifth grade honoree Sarah Verrier, Howe Elementary. Not pictured are preK-second grade honoree Nate Brow, McDonald Elementary and middle school honoree Todd Colville, Unis Middle School. Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce and Dearborn Public Schools have announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year winners.

The partnership has been honoring teachers in the district for 25 years with the Alberta Muirhead Teacher of the Year Students’ Choice Awards.

Awards were presented in five categories open to all teachers in the district.

The winning teachers were Nate Brow, a preK to second grade teacher at McDonald Elementary; Sarah Verrier, a third to fifth grade teacher at Howe Elementary; Todd Colville, a teacher at Unis Middle School; Haifa Mourad-Chamma, a teacher at Dearborn High and Cathy Tade, a teacher of adult education.

The Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the awards ceremony, which was presented by LaFontaine Automotive Group, at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

More than 200 teachers attended the event and were able to enter a special raffle.

Each winner was given a $1,000 cash prize, a hand-made glass apple award from the Glass Academy in Dearborn, a season pass to the Dearborn Symphony and memberships to The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, AAA, Hype Athletics and Crunch Fitness, along with several gift cards to area restaurants and businesses.

Phillip Emma, chair of the Chamber’s Education Committee, selected the five winners from more than 2,000 nominations of more than 500 teachers.