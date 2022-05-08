Arsonists hit Dearborn Fresh a second time, police make arrest

Photo: Screenshot/Dearborn Fresh

DEARBORN – Security footage from Dearborn Fresh from Sunday morning shows a man dowsing the side of the building with an flammable liquid and then setting it on fire, as he flees from the scene.

This is the second attempt at arson of the building this week, after an earlier one failed.

The popular market, located on Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road, underwent a vicious arson attack on its property on Friday night.

Fortunately, the damage on Friday was limited and the supermarket was open to serve its customers shortly afterwards.

The market’s owners offered a $50,000 reward for anyone with a tip that would have led to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Footage from early Sunday morning showed a hooded person setting fire to the building and then running around the corner away from the camera.

A car waiting in the distance and drives to the suspects location, followed by another car.

An arrest has been made by Dearborn Police, who were in the area, and were informed by security guards on site that saw the fleeing car.

The owner of Dearborn Fresh told The Arab American News that the market is now open after this second attack, and is “ready to serve our loyal customers.”

More information to come as it becomes available.