Dearborn Police ask community to celebrate weddings safely after burnout incident on residential street

Doorbell camera footage shows wedding guests performing burnouts, a practice of keeping a vehicle in place while spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke, on a packed residential street in the area of Bingham Street and Warren Avenue in northeast Dearborn. Photo: Screenshot/Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN — As the weather warms up, the Dearborn Police Department is urging residents to celebrate weddings safely and to avoid incidents like the one that occurred on Saturday, May 7.

Video captured by a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed cars performing burnouts, a practice of keeping a vehicle in place while spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke, on a packed residential street in the area of Bingham Street and Warren Avenue in northeast Dearborn. The drivers and passengers were guests at a local wedding.

Police called the type of driving hazardous and that several residents called to complain. The video shows the street fill completely with smoke during a sunny day, as at least three cars burned out their tires. Passengers in wedding attire emerge from the vehicles to shoot video, most likely for social media followers.

The thick smoke engulfs the street almost entirely, obscuring parked vehicles.

Police said burnouts create excessive noise, large clouds of smoke and damage to the freshly paved streets, in addition to blocking local traffic.

“Weddings are a time of celebration and festivity for new couples in our community and beyond,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “However, we need to ensure that both guests and residents are protected by following the law and celebrating safely in order to prevent harm or tragedy. Reckless driving is illegal and there is zero tolerance for this behavior in our community. There are more appropriate, and safer, ways to celebrate special occasions without endangering others.”

The department said its detectives had identified several individuals involved in last Saturday’s incident, but they are asking for the public’s assistance to identify others involved.

Police have asked residents to provide tips or information to the Dearborn Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 313-943-3345.