Apple Dip raises money for orphans in Lebanon, hopes to continue to grow

Fatimeh Homayed and her late father, Mohamed Homayed

DEARBORN — A 17-year-old Dearborn High School senior has launched a new business in her dad’s memory.

Fatimeh Homayed came up with the idea after her father, Mohamed, tragically passed away from cancer a few months ago and she decided to open up a business out of her home called Apple Dip.

“My dad always took us to these different places for sweets,” Homayed said. “He was an amazing person and a hard worker and would do anything for us and it inspired me to do whatever I can to support my siblings and family. My dad owned multiple businesses and I always helped him with them and so I always wanted to own my own business.”

Homayed, with the help of her family, creates candy apples with different dips and other baked goods to sell and some of those profits are donated.

“We have an apple named after my dad called the ‘Hamee’ and $1 for every one sold gets donated along with cookie profits,” she said. “We donate that money to orphans in Lebanon. With everything going on and the crisis in Lebanon, I wanted to be able to help them.”

The business started at the beginning of Ramadan and has already raised more than $5,000 to donate to orphans in Lebanon.

“I didn’t expect the amount of support I’ve received,” Homayed said. “It’s really amazing and I hope to open up a shop at some point.”

A menu and ordering can be found on the business’s Instagram page or by searching @Appledip_DBN. Orders can also be placed via phone at 313-720-9705 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Anyone interested in just donating is also able to do so through the same methods.