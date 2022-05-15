MBCC planning Summer Career Exploration program

The Michael Berry Career Center in Dearborn. File photo

DEARBORN — The Michael Berry Career Center (MBCC) is planning to offer Summer Career Exploration programs for students.

The Summer Career Exploration is open to Dearborn Public School students who will be in sixth through 12th grade in the fall. Students will attend the free month-long program Monday through Thursday from June 27 to July 28.

Students will be able to sign up for morning or midday sessions or both; and in both sessions, they will participate in a short, daily student leadership seminar and rotate through up to five different career programs for one-week, hands-on enrichment and exploration.

Program areas will include health careers, digital media and design, information technology, hospitality and tourism (including culinary arts), business academy and more.

The morning sessions will run from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with optional breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The midday sessions will run from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Students who opt for both sessions can stay for lunch in between the sessions.

Students can earn up to 0.5 credits for each session as long as they meet attendance and other requirements set by the district. They will be graded as credit or no credit.

Students and parents can learn more and register for the programs on the MBCC website.